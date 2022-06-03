TEAM LIST FRIDAY: Collegians and Wests headline WIN Stadium Magic Round

It's been a raging success at NRL level and the Illawarra Rugby League will take a leaf out of the 'Magic Round' book when WIN Stadium plays host to all four first grade fixtures this weekend.
In a first for the Illawarra compeition, round six of the Mojo Homes Cup will be played back to back in a quadruple header affording fans the rare opportunity see all eight top-grade side in action on the same day at a marquee venue.
IRL general manager Nigel Roy says the innovative solution came about to avoid an unworkable backlog of make-up fixtures at the back end of the season.
"It's been an aspiration of the board of managment to facilitate a Magic Weekend as such and that all fell into alignment for this to take place," Roy said.
Dapto and Corrimal will be looking to notch their first win of the season when they kick off the day at 11.30am, with Helensburgh taking on De La Salle at 1.15pm.
Thirroul face Cronulla Caringbah at 3pm, with the heavyweight clash between perennial contenders Wests and Collegians kicking off at 4.45pm.
