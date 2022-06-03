As Wollongong prepares to host the 2022 UCI Road World Championships in September, local organisations and organisers are encouraging Illawarra residents to get on their bike, for good.
On Crown Street, the Cancer Council kicked off its Ride500 campaign with a unique initiative just in Wollongong.
The cancer research and advocacy not for profit is getting Illawarra business leaders to ride 500 kilometres in September to raise money for cancer research and prevention.
Two of those participating are Carolyn Dews, CEO of the Immune Deficiency Foundation Australia and Joanna Dreizi, managing director of Dreizi Properties.
The two met through cycling and now regularly cycle together, including travelling for weekends spent on two wheels.
"A couple of my friends who have now passed away received really great support from the Cancer Council," Ms Dews said. "It's a great cause and a great way to encourage more people to ride bikes, specifically women, and to do some cycling with Joanne while we're raising money."
Stephanie Lake, community lead for Cancer Council NSW, said the timing of the initiative to coincide with the road cycling championships would further raise the program's profile.
"We have about six or seven bosses [committed so far] and we're on the hunt for about 10 to 15," she said.
"So if anyone out there would like to nominate their boss, or if there's any bosses out there who want to take part in this incredible campaign, then get in touch with us."
In addition to raising funds, the Ride500 initiative hopes to get more Australians riding regularly due to the health benefits that come with the exercise, which are one way of reducing the risk of cancer.
Australians fall well behind their international peers when it comes to cycling, with a recent Ipsos poll of attitudes across 28 countries showing that only six per cent of Australians would use a bicycle for a two kilometre trip, compared to 40 per cent who would drive. Only in the US, Canada and Malaysia are people more likely to drive for a short trip.
Seventy per cent of Australians said that cyclists posed as much danger to pedestrians as cars or motorbikes.
To start fundraising efforts, Ms Dews, Ms Dreizi and Ms Lake, along with Mark Sleigh, Destination Wollongong general manager, Stu Taggart, Wollongong 2022 CEO, and Disability Trust Chief Operating Officer Edward Birt, raced stationary bikes in Crown Street Mall to mix the best smoothie.
Deputy Lord Mayor and chair of Destination Wollongong Tania Brown had the enviable task of deciding which smoothie was best in each head to head matchup and crowned Mr Sleigh, Ms Dreizi and Mr Birt as concocting the best blend.
Earlier in the day, Wollongong 2022, in partnership with Shimano, offered free bike tune ups and coffee at North Beach.
Mr Taggart said he had been speaking with cyclists and community members about how the city would transform when the world's best cyclists come to Wollongong in September.
"People are excited to come and have a chat about the course," he said.
The hunt is also on for another 500 local volunteers to ensure the week long sporting event comes off smoothly. After informing residents of road closures and civil works to prepare the city for the race, Mr Taggart said that event organisers would continue to engage with the community.
"We're at 100 days to go as of next Friday, June 10. That creates focus and we're getting excited."
Ms Dews and Ms Dreizi said that as cycling mania increases in the lead up to September, they are looking forward to putting their regular rides to a good cause.
"We cycle quite a few kilometres each week," Ms Dews said. 'We'll definitely be doing the 500 kilometres."
