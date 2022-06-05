Illawarra Mercury
Warilla woman Melissa Jayne Bright allegedly found with 'ice' stored in M&M container: court

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated June 5 2022 - 8:13am, first published 7:30am
Melissa Jayne Bright. Picture: Facebook.

A Warilla woman who was allegedly found with an illicit drug stored in an M&M chocolate container while on bail has been spared jail time again.

