A Warilla woman who was allegedly found with an illicit drug stored in an M&M chocolate container while on bail has been spared jail time again.
Melissa Jayne Bright appeared before Wollongong Local Court via video link on Friday, where she was successful in her application for release.
Documents tendered to the court reveal that on Tuesday, police spoke with Bright and a co-accused when they were patrolling the Lake Illawarra area.
When Bright admitted to using prohibited drugs in the past and became vague about why she was in the area, police began identity checks.
Police arrested and searched Bright after checks showed she was subject to bail conditions.
Upon their search, police claim they found an M&M chocolate container with three small bags stored inside that held a small quantity of "crystal substance" alleged to be methamphetamine.
Police claim Bright stated it was the prohibited drug "ice". Officers also searched a handbag in Bright's possession which allegedly contained a bank card in someone else's name.
Bright claimed it belonged to a friend when questioned by police but could not provide the friend's address.
She entered into custody and applied for her release on Friday.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Pavlin argued against Bright's release and pointed to her history of "dishonest" offences.
Defence lawyer Danny Lagopodis told the court Bright had been "drug free" for quite some time and that there was a small amount of the drug at the bottom of a bag she forgot about.
Registrar Bruiceen Coulthard granted bail on the condition Bright would report to police three times per week and would be subject to a curfew.
The case will return to Port Kembla court on June 15.
Grace is a reporter for the South Coast Register.
