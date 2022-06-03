A Unanderra man accused of swinging a samurai sword at his neighbour while yelling "I'll kill you" has been granted bail with strict conditions.
Joshua Bastaja, 29, appeared before Registrar Bruiceen Coulthard via video link at Wollongong Local Court on Friday.
Bastaja and the victim had been "normal neighbours" until six months prior to the incident, the court heard.
The victim arrived home on Thursday night when Bastaja allegedly started verbally abusing him.
Police claim Bastaja had a samurai sword beside his leg when he moved closer to the victim when he went to walk inside.
Bastaja allegedly started to swing the sword towards the victim's face after they exchanged words over a car in the victim's driveway.
After putting the sword to his side, Bastaja then allegedly launched a verbal attack and said: "I'll kill you" and "I'll put a hole in your neck".
The victim went inside and called the police. Officers attended the scene shortly after.
Police watched the footage on the neighbour's CCTV camera and allegedly witnessed Bastaja swinging the sword at his neighbour.
Shortly after, Bastaja was taken to Lake Illawarra Police Station in the back of a paddy wagon.
Defence lawyer Danny Lagopodis told the court that Bastaja did not know owning the knife was illegal.
"It's a blunt instrument ... he bought this particular item on display in a shop," Mr Lagopodis argued.
Bastaja was charged with using an offensive weapon to commit an indictable offence, common assault and intimidation.
Under his strict bail conditions, Bastaja is prohibited from contacting his neighbour and from entering Unanderra.
He was also ordered to live in Sydney and an apprehended violence order remains in place.
The case was adjourned to June 22.
Grace is a reporter for the South Coast Register.
