A Wollongong-based law firm that started out in the home office of its founder has now expanded to another Illawarra location.
Foye Legal has opened a premises in Shellharbour, adding to its Market Street, Wollongong headquarters and Sydney CBD office.
Advertisement
CEO Diana Foye said that the firm's expansion was based on the original vision and values.
"Our growth is based on supporting talented people, particularly women, who align with your values," she said.
"Too many talented female lawyers are lost to the profession or have stalled careers simply because they don't have the support to balance careers and family. It's 2022 - any argument about flexible work being bad for business is prehistoric, and our growth proves that."
The Shellharbour office will offer the same suite of services as the existing Wollongong office.
At the new location will be Melissa Pacheco Zizic, who was recently appointed director of compensation.
With a specialisation in personal injury and compensation law, Ms Pacheco Zizic said she was motivated to assist those who may not be aware of their entitlements.
"Many people suffering the long-term effects of ill-manufactured medical devices in their body are unaware of their rights to seek compensation," she said. "In recent years, I have had the privilege of representing clients who received recalled hip implants that contained a metal-on-metal component that led to metal poisoning and other issues."
Ms Foye said that Ms Pacheco Zizic encapsulated the business's values.
"I have never wavered from my belief that the law, and lawyers, exist to help people in need," she said. "When we put clients first and walk a mile in their shoes, you have purpose and drive. That is particularly fulfilling when you can help change their lives. At the same time, you need a team of like-minded people to go on the journey with you."
Foye Legal was founded by Ms Foye in 2015 and rapidly expanded, acquiring Swan and Co Legal in 2016.
The firm provides a full suite of legal services from its Wollongong, Sydney and now Shellharbour locations.
Foye Legal won the Best Business category at the 2019 Illawarra Women in Business Awards.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.