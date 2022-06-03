Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Wollongong estate agents on the housing crisis

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated June 3 2022 - 7:51am, first published 7:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File photo. Picture: Rob Gunstone

Wollongong real estate agents say the region's housing crisis is unlike anything they ever have seen, with every rental property routinely attracting over 100 prospective tenants.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.