The Wollongong Roller Hawks plan to take what they believe is rightfully theirs when the new national wheelchair basketball season begins in Perth.
The Hawks were a clear leader in the NWBL competition before COVID restrictions ended the season, withour a champion being awarded.
Advertisement
"Last year we played three quarters (of the season), we're undefeated, we all thought we should've been awarded the trophy," captain Brett Stibners said.
The league has been reduced to just four teams this year, including the introduction of the Darwin Salties, who have made a presence in the NBL1 competition led by former Illawarra Hawks NBL coach Matt Flinn.
The Roller Hawks meet the Queensland Spinning Bullets on Saturday and the Salties on Sunday, after the season-opener against Perth on Friday night.
Tristan Knowles has returned to live in the Illawarra again and will be a key piece of the Hawks title charge.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.