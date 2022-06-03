A Warrawong man accused of forcing his way inside a woman's home and threatening to kill her, before stabbing himself in the gut with a knife, will remain behind bars without bail.
Kyle John James Tilley, 23, appeared before Registrar Bruiceen Coulthard at Wollongong Local Court on Friday where his application for bail was refused.
Advertisement
Documents tendered to the court reveal the woman was at her home in Berkeley in the living room on May 22 and awoke when Tilley allegedly banged on the front door, hoping to gain entry.
He then allegedly smashed the door, prompting the woman to open it out of fear Tilley would create more damage, the court heard.
Tilley entered and demanded the woman hand him her mobile phone, which she refused.
He then allegedly hit her in the face multiple times, causing immediate swelling to her cheek and eye.
Tilley then allegedly removed a knife from his pocket and stabbed himself multiple times to his stomach. Details of his injuries were not revealed in court.
Police will allege Tilley threatened to kill the woman during the incident, then took off with the hard drive to her CCTV system as he fled the scene.
The woman reported the incident to police four days later.
Tilley handed himself into Wollongong Police Station on Thursday.
He was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence, damaging property, intimidation, larceny and contravening an apprehended domestic violence order.
Tilley was remanded in police custody overnight and fronted court on Friday where he sought release on bail.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Pavlin said Tilley should not be granted bail given his "lengthy record for matters of domestic violence".
Defence lawyer Danny Lagopodis said Tilley denied the allegations, claiming the woman had "fabricated" the story to "get him in trouble".
"He says the damage to the house was caused by a bedframe and by the victim," Mr Lagopodis said.
"His release [from custody] is imperative in order for him to properly prepare for the case."
Registrar Coulthard refused to release Tilley and adjourned the case to Monday for further mention.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Grace is a reporter for the South Coast Register.
Grace is a reporter for the South Coast Register.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.