Recyclers across NSW have turned trash into treasure, using their 10c container refunds to raise more than $120,000 for sick children.
The Starlight Foundation's 'Containers for Kids' recycling appeal encouraged people to donate a portion of their refund through the return and earn machines.
Recyclers heeded the call, contributing the refunds from 1.2 million drink containers to the charity.
The funds will impact the lives of 3,140 sick children and their families, helping to deliver vital in-hospital services across NSW children's hospitals, a spokesperson from the Starlight Foundation said.
As traditional fundraising methods were limited during COVID, charities have had to find creative ways to engage with communities, like the Return and Earn scheme, Return and Earn coordinator Danielle Smalley said.
