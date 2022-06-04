Member for Kiama Gareth Ward has called on the State Government to provide new Rural Fire Service Stations and upgraded equipment to South Coast firefighters.
Rural Fire Service Stations at Calderwood, Dunmore and Broughton Vale-Berry were top of the list for Mr Ward, who said the facilities were in "less than satisfactory condition" and required new stations to be fast-tracked by the State Government.
"I am calling on the NSW Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience to outline in detail when new RFS stations will be delivered at Calderwood, Dunmore and Broughton Vale-Berry," Mr Ward said.
He also called on the minister to provide Broughton Vale-Berry with upgraded equipment, including the latest category one tankers.
Local volunteer firefighters in the Illawarra have been calling for new stations and improved equipment for years, with volunteers at Austinmer RFS searching for a new home for a decade.
Austinmer RFS Captain Gareth Fleming and other RFS representatives met with the state Emergency Services Minister last month to raise the issue, returning optimistic that progress had been made.
Their station, which was built 40 years ago, was closed for two months this year because of mould issues.
Mr Ward said local volunteers at Calderwood and Dunmore had also called for new Rural Fire Service (RFS) Stations.
He submitted a Question without Notice to the minister, raising issues including the number of bathrooms volunteers have access to at the Calderwood station, and asking her to outline when a new station will be delivered.
The Emergency Services Minister has until June 22 to respond.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
