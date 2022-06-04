More than 500 students from the Illawarra and Shoalhaven took to the stage this week for the four-day South Coast Public Schools Dance Festival.
After fifteen weeks of preparation, performers from 17 different primary and high schools showcased their moves for audiences at the Illawarra Performing Arts Centre.
Backstage festival manager Glenda Cameron said they were thrilled to welcome students back for the event's 34th year.
"All the restrictions have been lifted in our public schools, so it's been great to see schools returning," Ms Cameron said.
"Our audiences have been exceptional this year."
Proud parents and friends watched as weeks of hard work came together to light up the stage, Ms Cameron said.
"There were a number of adults with tears in their eyes," she said.
A special closed performance on Friday was a "real bonus", Ms Cameron said, where the dancers could sit in the audience and enjoy each other's creativity.
It was the Para Meadows School's first time dancing in the closed performance, and Ms Cameron it was a special moment for the performers and the organisers.
"They did a beautiful rendition of being a cowboy or girl and their movement on stage was fantastic," she said.
