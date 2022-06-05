At three-quarter time on Saturday, the Kangaroos had hit the canvas. Trailing by 26 points, any chance of victory seemed unlikely.
But while Figtree were down against a strong Bulldogs opponent, they weren't knocked out - and the 2020 AFL South Coast premiers proved that in the final term.
Led by the likes of Leroy Veerhuis, Joel Bottin-Noonan and Jason Ainsworth in the middle, the Roos surged home in the last, booting six goals to two to secure a comeback 12.12 (84) to 12.6 (78) victory at Figtree Oval.
Benjamin Bourke booted four goals for the winners, while Eddie Keogh and Zac Cooney kicked three apiece for the Bulldogs.
"It was a pretty hard-fought win. It probably wasn't our day for the first three quarters and we found ourselves behind, which we haven't been this year. And the boys ground it out and found a way to win, which is what good teams do which was pleasing," Roos coach Michael Coleman said.
"At the start of the year, we talked about what we wanted to be, and one of those things was being the team that never gives up and puts it all on the line. So I put it back on the playing group [at three-quarter time] and said 'here's your chance to prove it', and they did."
Coleman said their opponents also deserved praise for putting up a strong fight on Saturday.
"The Dogs were brilliant. For the first three quarters, they were all over us and playing their brand of footy, and we were playing catch up," he said. "It was a tough job for the boys to turn that around in the last [quarter]."
For the Bulldogs, it was a case of a missed opportunity after arguably being the better side for the first three quarters at Figtree Oval.
The result left coach Aidan Leishman with mixed emotions.
"We just ran out of legs in the end. We thought we had them, we just wanted that one more quarter of effort, but unfortunately they were a bit fitter, a bit stronger around the ball and were able to get the job done on us," he said.
"For three quarters, we matched it with them. The first half was a really tight contest. Talking to spectators from both teams, it was a really exciting game to watch. Both sides move the ball well and play an attacking brand of footy. But in the end, their experienced heads like [Jacob] Hennessy, [Nicholas] Stacey and 'Fish' Coleman just controlled that backline and gave kept driving them forward in that last quarter. And then Joel Bottin-Noonan and Hennessy in the middle got on top of us. We just ran out of legs and couldn't go with them anymore."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
