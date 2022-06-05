Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Kangaroos fight back to prevail in AFL South Coast thriller against Bulldogs

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated June 5 2022 - 6:22am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IN FOCUS: Figtree's Jason Ainsworth looks to burst away from a couple of Bulldogs opponents during Saturday's game. Picture: Sylvia Liber

At three-quarter time on Saturday, the Kangaroos had hit the canvas. Trailing by 26 points, any chance of victory seemed unlikely.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.