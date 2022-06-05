A Keiraville man with a habit of rambling on the phone to triple-zero while drunk has been granted bail.
William Stanley Phillips, 58, appeared before Registrar Bruiceen Coulthard via video link at Wollongong Local Court on Friday, where he was successful in his application for release.
Phillips was granted bail on May 24 under the condition he would not contact triple-zero unless it was an emergency.
Documents tendered to the court reveal Phillips breached this condition within 24 hours after he called triple-zero five times and rambled on the phone in the early hours of the morning.
Police attended Phillips' home where he was arrested for allegedly making vexatious calls to emergency services and breaching bail conditions.
While in custody, police claim Phillips made threats and called them "c---s" and told them "I'm going to shoot you".
Police say Phillips was a burden on stretched emergency resources.
On bail again, police claim Phillips called triple-zero in the early hours of Friday morning.
Phillips admitted to making the call when police attended his address.
Police deemed it a non-emergency and that he breached his bail conditions - again.
Phillips was taken to Wollongong Police Station where police allege he continued to verbally abuse them and act aggressively while drunk.
On Friday, police prosecutor Sergeant Pavlin argued Phillips had already made multiple attempts at applying for bail and when released there is further offending.
Defence lawyer Danny Lagopodis said Phillips needs assistance for underlying mental health conditions rather than being in custody.
Registrar Coulthard granted him bail and stressed that he book an appointment with his GP.
"You understand you will not call triple 0 again," Registrar Coulthard said.
The matter will return to court in two weeks.
Grace is a reporter for the South Coast Register.
