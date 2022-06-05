Shamrocks coach Paul Ridgway admits he felt relieved after his team held on to seal a 32-31 victory over Kiama on Saturday.
In a see-sawing battle at Kiama Showground, the Woonona club did enough to prevail and shore up third place on the ladder.
"We were pretty pleased to get out of there with the win," Ridgway said.
"It was 5-all, and then we skipped away a little bit, and they scored a try just before half-time. They then came back after half-time and were up for it. They became quite physical and put a couple of tries on to go in front, but then our guys slipped back into mode. We got a try and then had a penalty goal right in front, which gave us that little buffer and resulted in the one-point win. It was a challenge for us."
In Saturday's other first grade results Shoalhaven defeated the Tech Tachs 17-12, Avondale thumped Campbelltown 31-7, Bowral won 43-25 against Camden and University thrashed Vikings 34-14.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
