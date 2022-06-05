Primbee mum vows to spread DV awareness after shocking loss of friend

Primbee mum Em Adams hopes to continue spreading awareness about domestic violence after the shocking death of her close friend Mackenzie Anderson earlier this year.
Affectionately known as Max, 21-year-old Mackenzie died after suffering significant injuries in an alleged stabbing incident outside her home Mayfield in April.
A 22-year-old man is currently in police custody in relation to her death.
Em fell to the floor when opened her social media the next day to see the news that her "free-spirited" friend with a "heart of gold" had her life cut short.
"Mackenzie always cared about everybody else," Em said.
"It didn't matter if it was 2am to 10pm, she would always pick up the phone. That was what I loved about her the most ... she was always there when you needed her."
The pair connected in a young mother's group, and had supported one another closely for the past two years.
All Em can think of is the welfare of her dear friend's child who will grow up never knowing their kind-hearted, dedicated mother, and has since thrown her energy into raising money to support Mackenzie's family who have gone through enough pain.
"Mackenzie had dedicated her life to (her child)," Em said.
"We wanted to raise money for a family who had gone through enough trauma to take the burden off."
Em began with an online fundraiser earlier this year and managed to raise $76000, but she didn't stop there.
On Sunday, the community gathered in the hundreds for a car and bike show in Albion Park to support Mackenzie, with more than $6700 raised from the event going directly to her family.
Many at the event said a car show that supported such an important cause was something they wouldn't miss.
The aim of the event was to also spread awareness about domestic violence and continue a conversation that Mackenzie herself was passionate about.
"Mackenzie always shared domestic violence awareness," Em said.
"It used to be a taboo thing to speak about, but now it's not ... and by continuing to spread awareness, we can help more people come out and speak about it."
The car show was organised by Em's friends Samantha and Nathan Cordina of NLC Mechanical in conjunction with South Coast Motor Enthusiasts.
"When I drove past the fundraiser on my way there this morning, I started crying," Em said.
"I saw all the cars and it's so incredible to have a huge turnout, it was so much bigger than we expected."
Samantha's heart broke when she watched Em grieve the loss of her friend. Her husband Nathan suggested the car show as a way to draw in crowds to spread awareness about domestic violence.
"When the opportunity came around for us to raise awareness, but also to help Mackenzie's family, my husband (Nathan) and I immediately agreed, because something's got to change," Samantha said.
"Instead of hiding domestic violence behind closed doors, we need to raise awareness."
Samantha was blown away by the number of people who turned up in a show of solidarity.
Grace is a reporter for the South Coast Register.
