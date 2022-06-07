Anyone lucky enough to live in the Illawarra knows just how awash it is with natural beauty.
If it is a long bushwalk that you are after, a swim in a natural pond or a horseback ride, you can do it all here.
Whether you're in town for the 2022 UCI Road World Championships or a local looking for something to do this weekend, turn off your computer and put your phone on silent. It's time to get back to nature.
The Royal National Park borders the Illawarra to the north. The 151-square-kilometres park is the oldest national park in the country and the second oldest national park in the world outside Yellowstone in the US.
One of the most popular walks takes you from Bundeena Drive to Little Marley Beach. The eight-kilometre return trip takes 1.5 to 2.5 hours and leads you through heath, past freshwater pools and creeks and on to scenic beach views.
During Spring, when the 2022 UCI Road World Championships will be coming to the Illawarra, the park turns on a great display thanks to the stunning heathland wildflowers that bloom at that time of year.
You can head along the Coast track or the Curra Moors Loop track, or walk to Wises track to see them in bloom.
While you are exploring the Royal National Park, why not pay a visit to the famed Figure Eight Pools.
Located on a rock shelf close to the ocean near Burning Palms beach, the pools can be reached on foot or via a guided tour, which is the preferred option of the park's manager, the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service.
Both M8 Explorer and Emu Trekkers offer tours. Both are certified by NPWS and will only lead tours during low tide, low swell and safe ocean conditions.
NPWS offers a number of tips and warnings for those planning to go to Figure Eight Pools.
The six-kilometre walk takes two hours each way and is classified as 'hard' due to the steep, uneven track and remote area. So if you're not relatively fit don't try it.
It is not suitable for young children or prams.
It is best to aim to get to Figure Eight Pools before noon and aim to be back where you started well before dark.
Make sure you wear appropriate footwear, no thongs or heels, and check a map before you go. Pack plenty of water, snacks, sun protection, a first-aid kit and a fully charged mobile phone.
Only visit during low tide and stop at the rock shelf to check wave conditions before continuing to the pools.
Details: For more information and to check the risk factor for the day you are planning to go click here.
Still in the Royal National Park, Karloo walking track is described as a 'moderate' walking track but offers the chance to enjoy wonderful scenery and offers scenery, picnicking, swimming and a waterfall.
The 10-kilometre return trip sets off from Heathcote railway station and takes you to Uloola Falls.
The return trip will take about three to five hours, depending on where you stop off and how long you spend in each location.
You will walk past heathland before arriving at the beautiful Karloo Pool, a popular swimming and picnic spot.
After a refreshing dip you can continue on, stopping to look at the 'whaleback' rock outcrops, named after their resemblance to whales surfacing for air and the fascinating rock outcrops of Uloola Turrets, before arriving at beautiful Uloola Falls.
There is plenty of space to enjoy a picnic beside the waterfall before you head back, either along the same route or join the Uloola walking track which heads to Waterfall railway station.
Those wishing to stay longer can book a spot in the Uloola Falls campground
Located in Keiraville, Wollongong Botanic Garden was established in 1964 but opened to the public for the first time in 1970.
It features a number of 'Living' or garden collections, including Australian open forest, Azalea bank and Middle Creek, dryland collection, flowering trees and shrubs, palm collection, rainforest collection, rose garden, Sir Joseph Banks glasshouse, succulents collection, Towri bush tucker garden and woodland garden.
There is also a creek that runs into a small lake, which is often teeming with bird life. You can cross over the Kawasaki Bridge which leads to a Japanese tea house.
A 'wellness trail' had been designed with well-being in mind. Starting at the south west corner of Mercury Lawn, there are seven short sensory exercises to experience along the way.
The garden also features an all-abilities playground, amphitheatre, duck pond with rotunda, insect hotels, outdoor reading rooms and sculptures.
There are barbeques and picnic areas as well as a cafe and car park.
There is also a Discovery Centre, Towri Centre and Tudor-style house, Glennifer Braem onsite.
Details: Open every day. For more information click here
It didn't gain the highest spot for the Illawarra region in the Lonely Planet travel guide, Ultimate Australia Travel List, for no reason.
The 665-metre long Sea Cliff Bridge on Lawrence Hargrave Drive, Coalcliff, is a highlight of the 140-kilometre Grand Pacific Drive, which stretches from the Royal National Park at Loftus all the way to Nowra.
The bridge has become an icon not just for Wollongong but the world, with tourists flocking to see it for themselves since it opened in December 2005.
While some people opt to drive across the bridge, the best way to take in the view is on foot from the pedestrian walkway. There is even a viewing platform from where you can really take it all in.
Darkes Forest Riding Ranch and Boarding Stables has been operating since 1971.
Set in native bushland setting, it is the perfect place to either learn to ride a horse or join a trail ride.
Experienced ride leaders and instructors are available to lead riders of all ages and levels, beginners to advanced, through lessons or trail rides.
What better way to enjoy what nature has to offer than on horseback. You can choose from 30-minute, one hour or 90-minute trail rides. There are also package tours available.
Singles or groups welcome.
Details: Open seven days. For more information click here.
Set on 2.4 hectares of land at Bulli, Illawarra Grevillea Park is a large fenced park offering an extensive display of gardens as well as a rainforest.
You can walk around exploring the gardens or drive around and view the plants from good vantage points, while the rainforest is accessible from well-maintained flat, wide tracks.
The need for a park first came about in the mid 80's to house the wild sourced Grevillea plant collection grown in pots by the Grevillea Study Group of the Australian Plant Society.
While Sydney and Canberra botanic gardens were interested in securing the collection, Wollongong Council instead decided to lease land it owned to the group before the park manager designed the layout and undertook the daunting task of building the park from scratch.
The public can now come and see the rich and wonderful array of plants on display, which represents flora from every state in Australia, including plants not found anywhere else in the world.
The park is also part of a group working to increase knowledge of rare and significant flora.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
