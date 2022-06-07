Woonona's Little and Loud childcare centre is a family business to its core.
With two sisters and a friend at the heart, the childcare centre has been a constant in the Woonona community for 25 years.
Celebrating a quarter of a century in business this year, sisters Nora and Lidia Timpano and business partner Marie Millar have looked after hundreds of kids with the aid of a revolving door of family.
At various points, Nora's son, daughter, husband and mum all helped out at the Little and Loud childcare centre.
While the business may not have many employees, it's filled with family love, Norah said.
"We had my sister's niece who started with us," she said.
"Then we had my youngest son Matt, he stayed on and off with us for 10 years or so."
"My mum who has passed away now, she used to come up every day to cut up fruit."
Marie's mum has now taken up the ever-important fruit-cutting duty, keeping the children happy and fed.
To add to the list, which looks more like a family tree, Nora also credits her husband Joe, who handles the business's books, and her other sister Sonia, who handles the cleaning.
Last week marked the women's 25th year caring for local kids with a whole lot of family love, and although they didn't make a big deal of the occasion, Nora reminisced about where it all began.
"It all sort of started with my business partner [Marie], who came out from England 36 years ago," Nora said
"She wanted to open her own childcare business - she has years of experience and she asked me and my sister if we wanted to go onto partnership."
While neither of the sisters had childcare qualifications back then, the decision to say yes took them on a journey that they're still travelling, 25 years later.
"Many years after, my sister and I got qualifications too, but Marie has always been at the helm," Nora said.
At the 20-year mark, Nora, Lydia and Marie decided it was time for a reunion, bringing together children they'd had a hand in raising and parents who supported them.
It was a truly special moment, Nora said.
"We had so many of our parents come along, as well as children who were well into their twenties," she said.
In their thank you note to their community of parents, children and friends, Nora and her team noted how privileged they feel to watch so many children grow.
"This family-run centre continues to care, love and support children as they grow like they always have," they said.
"Thank you to all the families across the Illawarra who have continued to support us during this period of time," they said.
"Thank you for trusting us with your little ones."
After 25 years, the family business is showing no signs of stopping, and their rooms are filled with just as much love, laughter and growth as they were on day one.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
