A future in the arts world is looking brighter as society slowly returns to normal, with two contemporary dancers from an Austinmer company about to jet off to bigger and better things.
Kate Arber and Natalie Cunzolo will be leaving AUSTI. Dance and Physical Theatre, a pre-professional company who has managed to make it through the pandemic and still help find their dancers some amazing opportunities.
"Arber leaves this Sunday to take up a contract in Spain with former Netherlands Dance Theatre Dancer, Iratxe Ansa, and partner Igor Bacovich," said Michelle Maxwell, director of the company.
"Cunzolo departs on a national tour with Sydney Dance Company's (SDC) educational team, teaching their repertoire in schools nation-wide.
"Both girls are stunning dancers with exceptional character, and work ethic. All the qualities required in a professional artist."
Maxwell said being a small organisation had brought hurdles and opportunities throughout the last two years. Minimal ongoing overheads lessened the burden financially with lack of performance opportunities, though due to lower annual turnover they did not qualify for government support.
They did, however, manage to gain funding from Wollongong City Council used for a rebrand and help differentiate them from another company with a similar name.
"We have redefined our image, the new name and look, revamped website, and an invigorated program to keep us and the Illawarra arts sector relevant, sustainable, and accessible in this post-COVID environment," Maxwell said.
The company's next public performance will be f o r n o w, at the Illawarra Performing Arts Centre from June 24 to 25.
Tickets and information about the performance can be found at www.ipac.org.au.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
