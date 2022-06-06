Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Wollongong police searching for driver of car towing a portaloo

Rosie Bensley
By Rosie Bensley
Updated June 6 2022 - 3:20am, first published 1:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
White ute towing a portaloo. Picture:Wollongong Police

Wollongong Police are searching for the driver of a white ute pictured towing a portaloo.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rosie Bensley

Rosie Bensley

Trainee Journalist

Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.