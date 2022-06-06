Wollongong Police are searching for the driver of a white ute pictured towing a portaloo.
The driver may be able to help with information about a theft on Monday May 16, at Endeavour Drive, Police say.
If you are able to provide information, please contact Wollongong Police Station on (02) 4226 7784 or Police Assistance Line on 131 444.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
