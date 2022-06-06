The Wollongong Roller Hawks have launched their National Wheelchair Basketball League campaign in style, winning all three games in Perth.
In a reduced four-team competition, the Hawks showed why they're again the benchmark of the competition, beating the Wheel Cats 91-50, featuring a Tristan Knowles triple-double.
They then overpowered Queensland Spinning Bullets 76-61 and newcomers the Darwin Salties 76-56.
"It was a solid start to the season and good to come away with the three wins," Roller Hawks coach Brendan Dowler said. "We were a bit rusty and we need to work on our combinations with these being our first competitive games in nearly 12 months.
"We need more consistency and focus to put teams away when the opportunity is there, but the effort was good and we'll build on this into the next round at home in two weeks."
Round two will be held at Shellharbour Stadium on June 17-19.
