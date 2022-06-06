Transport for NSW hopes to restore restricted access to Moss Vale Road at Barrengarry Mountain by the end of July provided no further issues are discovered during the ongoing repair work.
At this stage, work is progressing quicker than planned and some access to Kangaroo Valley from the north west will be in place from the end of July, weather permitting.
Restoration work at three sites at Barrengarry Mountain is continuing, with significant strides achieved towards reopening to traffic since severe weather impacts to the embankment in March caused the road to close.
There are still three major sites that need to be repaired before access can be restored and one includes a 50-metre section where the road has completely slipped away.
More than 235 soil nails have been installed at the other two sites so far, however both sites require a lot of work to restore stability and make them suitable for traffic.
Work at each site has been slightly different but all have involved specialist slope stabilisation contractors installing a variety of materials to strengthen the roadway.
At the major road embankment failure site work crews have built their way down to the foundation, stabilising the face of the excavation with over 50 soil nails and more than 100 square metres of reinforcing mesh and concrete.
Work also started to bridge the foundation, placing more than 250 tonnes of rock fill so the road embankment can be rebuilt.
All options for restricted access will be considered, including night closures while work continues, or single lane access under stop/slow traffic control if work methodologies permits.
Initial field investigations, including geotechnical assessment and drilling, was completed in April.
These investigations helped identify the extent of damage, the cause of the failure and informed the accelerated development of immediate repair options, while also collecting valuable data to inform solutions.
Partial connectability between Kangaroo Valley and the Southern Highlands over Barrengarry Mountain was partially restored, with a free shuttle bus service providing direct access while the critical slope stability work is carried out at Barrengarry Mountain.
The daily shuttle is an extension of the successful bus service for school children - the timetable and further information can be found in the bus timetable.
Kangaroo Valley was visually cut off after the February/March rain event which also led to a number of landslips on Cambewarra Mountain.
After a number of weeks, where travel over Cambewarra Mountain was only available on the hour or half hour (return) via escort, Moss Vale Road was reopened, albeit by a single lane, at reduced speed limit of 40 km/h and alternating stop/slow traffic control in mid-May.
Transport for NSW work crews removed at-risk material from slopes of Cambewarra Mountain, repaired rock fall fences, cleaned-up slip debris, made adjustments to temporary concrete barriers and undertaken maintenance work to restore access over Moss Vale Road into Kangaroo Valley.
Motorists are advised to plan for up to an extra 10 minutes travel time, to drive to the conditions and to follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Minister for Regional Road and Transport Sam Farraway said full restoration of the road might take up to two years to complete.
Robert Crawford is a senior journalist at the South Coast Register, for Australian Community Media . Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email robert.crawford@austcommunitymedia.com.au
