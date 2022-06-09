One of the biggest cycling events in the world is coming to Wollongong this year, so it would only make sense that riding a bike would be front and centre of our minds.
Cycling is not only a great way to get from A to B, but an awesome way to keep fit, or to just get outside in the fresh air and enjoy the natural beauty the area has to offer.
So whether you're a local looking for something to do this weekend, or you're in town for the 2022 UCI Road World Championships, why not jump on a bike and check out one of these great cycling routes in the Illawarra and beyond.
While cycling is not permitted in all parts of our national parks, NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service does allow cycling and mountain biking in certain areas.
Cycling routes or mountain biking trails are clearly signposted and visitors are encouraged to hop on their bike and enjoy the thrill of exploring NSW national parks on a cycling adventure, with mountain biking trails for all levels.
South of Nowra, in Morton National Park, you will find Bundanoon cycling route.
The 14-kilometre mountain bike track will take about three hours to complete but is classified as easy and is something the whole family can enjoy together.
Boasting amazing views from Southern Highland escarpment lookouts, you will ride along undulating unsealed roads through the open forest.
The trail weaves you past banksias and flowering shrubs until you come to the edge of the escarpment formed by Bundanoon Creek.
Here you will need to jump off and push your bike along the short walking paths to Tooths, Sunrise Point and Grand Canyon lookouts.
Inexperienced riders and children are best to avoid the steep route down Constitution Hill, and instead detour right down Gullies Road.
You may need to walk back up this dirt road on your return trip, but this route makes for a pretty, shaded trek.
There are an assortment of picnic areas along the way so make sure you back lunch.
Grab your mountain bike and hit the Loftus loop trail in the Royal National Park.
This 10-kilometre return trip will take about 90 minutes but is sure to get your heart pumping.
You can start or finish from the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service office or join at any location on the loop.
The loop includes an eight-kilometre trail and two kilometres of designated bike track.
While classified as 'easy', it will get your heart rate up due to the terrain, which changes from flat, wide trails to steep, single-track areas that can be a little rocky under your tyres.
There are also some steep sections around Temptation Creek so if you are not an experienced rider it's best to walk this section.
One of NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service's top picks for cycling adventures is Lady Carrington Drive, in the Royal National Park.
This historic cycling track near Audley follows the Hacking River and offers birdwatching, pretty picnic areas and history to explore.
The 10-kilometres track (each way) is graded 'easy', and will take about one to two hours to complete.
The route will take you across 15 creeks, identified by their Aboriginal names, and you will pass blue gums, turpentines and patches of rainforest.
You can take a short detour at Palona Brook to explore the sandstone cave, and when you get to the end you can take a walk along the Forest path.
Bring your binoculars if you want to do some bird watching along the way and listen for the mimicking call of the lyrebird.
You may also see lace monitors and echidnas.
There are three picnic areas along the track so you will have plenty of places to stop for a rest.
Details: For more information click here
Wollongong Council's Cringila Hills Mountain Bike Park offers almost 12-kilometres of trails for riders who range from beginners to advanced.
The tracks have a mix of gradients, surfaces and obstacles to make your ride fun and challenging.
According to bikemap.net, the Wollongong To Thirroul Bike Track is an 18-kilometre route starting on the Princes Highway, North Wollongong. It heads east along Crown Street, north along Denison Street, east along Throsby Drive and Campbell Street until hitting the coast, where it meets the Illawarra section of the NSW Coastline Cycleway. It then travels north all the way to Thirroul.
The track is ranked number three on the list of Things to do in Wollongong on TripAdviser, where it has earned a 4.5 star rating.
A post on the Sydney Cycle Paths website described it as a fantastic ride with loads of things to check out, including the fantastic beaches.
"Obviously you can start anywhere, but I would recommend starting north, head south, have lunch near Flagstaff Hill and return," it said.
"It is not really a loop ride, but it is worth riding both ways because it is so much fun."
The post said the route was largely flat or with gentle inclines, and the most difficult part was a 100-metre steep uphill section at Thirroul.
"Food and public amenities are plentiful [and] each beach has playgrounds and toilets."
Wollongong Council has a number of shared cycleways throughout the Wollongong Local Government Area.
It is also planning a 60-kilometre Grand Pacific Walk and shared cycleway.
Following the route of the Grand Pacific Drive, it will link existing sections of coastal trails into one 60-kilometre stretch to allow walkers and cyclists to roam the coast from the Royal National Park to Lake Illawarra.
The work will span many years and tackle some complex terrain but when finished will become one of the best things to do in Wollongong and an asset for residents.
The section of the Grand Pacific Walk between Coalcliff and Stanwell Park is now finished and included four sections; Stoney Creek to Coalcliff Station; Coalcliff Station to Lower Coast Road; Lower Coast Road and Murrawal Road to Lawrence Hargrave Drive; and Murrawal Road to Lawrence Hargrave Drive to Station Street.
The Blue Mile stretches from Stuart Park in the north to Wollongong Golf Club in the south.
The much-loved section of coastline offers spectacular views, shared pathways and parks, as well as plenty of spots to stop off.
The 665-metre long Sea Cliff Bridge on Lawrence Hargrave Drive, Coalcliff, is a highlight of the 140-kilometre Grand Pacific Drive, which stretches from the Royal National Park at Loftus all the way to Nowra.
The bridge has become an icon not just for Wollongong but the world, with tourists flocking to see it for themselves since it opened in December 2005.
While some people opt to drive across the bridge, the best way to take in the view is on foot from the pedestrian walkway. There is even a viewing platform from where you can really take it all in.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
