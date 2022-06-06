Yes Wollongong, it was cold

We're going for the glass half-full scenario - the sun was shining for large swathes of the day.
Granted it might have been bitterly could for even larger swathes but that ball of sunshine did actually make a difference.
It meant people, most looking like they were rugged up for European winters, managed to at least get out and about.
North Gong beach attracted the usual walkers but, unsurprisingly, not in the same numbers as usual.
It wasn't just Wollongong hammered by high winds though the 113km/hr gust that hit Bellambi at 10.30am topped the charts.
A gust of 85 km/h was recorded in Nowra, 78km/h at Point Perpendicular, while down south in Ulladulla it was a more sedate (but still blowy) 61km/h.
