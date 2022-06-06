Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Wollongong Council's plan to make a statement for reconciliation

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated June 6 2022 - 9:13am, first published 8:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A response to the Uluru Statement from the Heart will be crafted by Wollongong City Council. Picture: Sylvia Liber

Wollongong City Council will draft a response to the Uluru Statement from the Heart.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.