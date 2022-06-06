Wollongong Council's plan to make a statement for reconciliation

Wollongong City Council will draft a response to the Uluru Statement from the Heart.
At Monday night's meeting councillors voted unanimously in favour of a motion from Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery calling on council to formulate a response to the statement, which was made in 2017.
The statement calls for a voice to parliament to be enshrined in the Australian constitution but Cr Bradbery's motion also stated there was significance for local councils to act as well.
"Local government has a role in promoting reconciliation and providing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people a voice in decisions that affect them," Cr Bradbery's motion stated.
The motion followed on from Friday's launch of the council's Reconciliation Action Plan, launched on the 30th anniversary of the Mabo decision which struck down the concept of Terra Nullius.
"We need to progress this and see how we apply the Uluru Statement from the Heart in our particular part of the world," Cr Bradbery said at Monday night's meeting.
"I think it is important that we play our part in this ongoing act of healing and recognition, most specifically to address the themes of giving our local Aboriginal people a voice, recognising with recognising with our local Aboriginal people the truth and working with our local Aboriginal people to find a way to some sort of treaty or a statement that recognises their sovereignty of this land."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.
