As the temperature drops and we seek out comfort food, a steaming bowl of laksa makes the perfect choice for many.
Miss Lee's restaurant on Keira Street has been warming hearts and bellies in Wollongong with the iconic south-east Asian dish since it first opened four years ago.
"It's comfort food, you know, for when you're in this cold weather and looking for something comforting," owner Monica Ly, said.
With a brisk start to winter Ms Ly said laksa orders were on the rise.
The restaurant's secret to its popular laksa was a coconut broth. From that base comes a thick, delicious soup.
"We add coconut to the broth so it's a nice, thick coconut flavour with spice," Ms Ly said.
On top of the noodle soup comes the protein - often chicken, prawn or pork. According to Ms Ly, the chicken combination tops the request list.
The spicy soup was always destined to remain on the menu when Ms Ly took the reigns of the family business from her mum Lily Chuong.
"It's always been something close to our hearts," Ms Ly said.
Miss Lee's spicy, fragrant and rich laksa noodle soup costs $12.
If you're on a mission to find the best bowl of laksa in the region, here are some other restaurants to check out from North Wollongong to Warrawong.
Located on Keira St, Wollongong, Mylan has been serving authentic Vietnamese food since 2001.
Over the past 20 years, the Malaysian restaurant has earned multiple awards from Restaurant & Catering Australia and Savour Australia.
Available on their lunch menu for $17, Mylan Restaurant has modernised its traditional Malaysian laksa recipe. Customers can choose from chicken, beef or seafood, or even add an extra wonton for $5.
One thing is for sure, Mylan's creamy and comforting bowl of soup is prepared to warm you up.
Top Choice, located on Market Street, Wollongong, has been serving up laksa soup for years.
When its doors opened, the Chinese restaurant made a promise to use authentic Chinese ingredients in their food.
Now, Top Choice offers several variations of the delicious noodle soup for $15. From king prawns to quail eggs, it's great place to go to conquer that laksa craving.
Food World introduced Wollongong to a wider style of Chinese culture when it opened its doors in 1994 along Keira St.
The authentic Chinese restaurant grew popular among locals for its super-low prices. After 30 years, the price of a delicious bowl of soup is $12.
With more than 100 dishes on the menu from different parts of China, Food World is a go-to for an authentic laksa.
Located in King St, Warrawong, Chef's Delight is a Chinese and Cambodian Cuisine that has feed the region since 2004.
According to their Facebook page, Chef's Delight has been rated the number one Chinese restaurant in Warrawong. They have 11 types of laksa soup at a variety of spice levels all for less than $16.
After 18 years experience, Chef's Delight is a trusted source when it comes to scoring yourself a creamy, steaming bowl of soup.
North Gong Thai, located along Flinders St in North Wollongong, has been a weekday favourite among locals for years.
The restaurant offers a Thai twist on the laksa soup that can't be turned down. Its special Thai curry soup is made with yellow curry paste and coconut milk.
For $20, the laksa is served with a variety of proteins, including tofu, squid or duck and is loaded with thin egg noodles.
