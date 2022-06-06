Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Joshua Nyhinen released on bail after swinging knife at partner

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated June 6 2022 - 9:13am, first published 4:42am
Bail granted: Joshua Nyrhinen was released on bail after an incident involving a knife on Saturday morning. Picture: Facebook

A man who allegedly swung a knife at a woman in an argument over a terminated pregnancy has been granted bail.

Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

