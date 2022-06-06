A man who allegedly swung a knife at a woman in an argument over a terminated pregnancy has been granted bail.
Joshua Nyrhinen, 24, appeared via video link in Wollongong Local Court on Monday, charged with a number of offences including being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence and common assault.
Police allege on Friday night, Nyrhinen was out partying and taking drugs in Wollongong.
By 8am on Saturday morning, Nyrhinen was at an apartment on Smith Street.
Residents reported the party was getting out of hand with a brawl occurring outside.
Police allege the accused walked towards the victim and another witness aggressively and swung his right hand towards the victim.
After police arrived on the scene, Nyrhinen allegedly threw a knife into a garden and ran from police, screaming at officers present.
"Get off me you f---ing dog c---s, you can't touch me you c---s," Nyrhinen said, according to police documents tendered to Wollongong Local Court.
While under arrest, Nyrhinen continued to thrash his shoulders and clench his fists while pulling his arms aggressively away from police. Nyrhinen also continued to yell obscenities at police.
"You're all f---ed," he allegedly said. "I'll take all your badges and f--- your Mums."
Nyrhinen refused to walk after being handcuffed as officers directed him into a police vehicle.
In speaking with the victim, police found the argument had begun over a terminated pregnancy, affecting both the victim and the accused. The victim told police she had started the altercation, but refused to provide a statement to police.
Police searched Nyrhinen and found drugs in a Tic Tac container, including 0.28 grams of methamphetamine and 0.25 grams of opioids.
Police allege Nyrhinen also dropped a purse which had two small plastic resealable bags containing 0.63 grams of methamphetamine inside.
Once in the police vehicle Nyrhinen became remorseful, telling officers he was trying to "kick the gear" and blamed his violent outburst on his drug taking that night.
In Nyrhinen's jacket police also found a drivers licence and medicare card that had been reported lost and a Bankwest debit card that did not belong to Nyrhinen.
When asked about these items, Nyrhinen said he didn't know how they came to be in his possession.
"Some other people might have been wearing my jacket," Nyrhinen said, according to police documents.
Under further questioning, Nyrhinen denied any knowledge of a knife, including a foldout knife that was in his possession.
In Wollongong Local Court on Monday, police opposed bail, however lawyers acting for Nyrhinen said the police case rested on CCTV footage of the incident which was of poor quality.
Nyrhinen had arranged appointments with mental health providers this week and had been diagnosed with split personality disorder and post traumatic stress disorder.
In deciding to grant bail, Magistrate Claire Girotto said Nyrhinen must continue his treatment.
"I see that the drugs are the issue and mental health as well," she said. "You need to go to a psychologist today and do whatever that person tells you to."
Nyrhinen will have to regularly report to police and comply with the conditions of an apprehended violence order.
The case returns to court on June 16.
