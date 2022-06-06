It's a blow to be missing Tom Rogic for a must-win World Cup play-off.
But then, Rogic and Aaron Mooy play similar roles anyway and aren't always on the pitch at the same time.
Advertisement
So Rogic's absence offers Mooy the opportunity to take control on the big stage in Qatar against the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday morning.
Mooy needs to be in that advanced role, to give him every scoring opportunity possible.
When the moment comes, you want a player like Mooy to be creating the space or the opportunity to put it away.
The Australian squad might not be as well recognised as those of previous World Cup campaigns and it hasn't been easy playing overseas during the ongoing COVID restrictions they've experienced.
Aside from Mooy, Martin Boyle the Scottish-born forward who played at Dundee and Hibernian before moving to Saudi club Al Faisaly this year, could provide the spark.
The 23-year-old midfielder Denis Genreau is another to take the pressure off Mooy and provide headaches for the UAE. Genreau has had a fantastic season with Toulouse, who were promoted to the top division in France from Ligue 2.
He carved out an impressive A-League career with Melbourne City and Macarthur before heading overseas and has plenty of potential at international level.
It will not be a disaster if Australia fail to qualify for Qatar, after all Italy are the European champions but missed out on playing at the World Cup.
But it could be the makings of new successful era in Australian football if the Socceroos can fight their way out of a tough playoff situation in the next week.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.