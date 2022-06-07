The state's mental health commissioner has commended the Illawarra for its range of "great" professional and community-driven initiatives that support the wellbeing of the region's residents.
Catherine Lourey is visiting the Illawarra this week to check in with the community and local services and see how they are faring.
Ms Lourey heads up the Mental Health Commission, which is an independent body responsible for monitoring and improving the mental health and wellbeing of NSW residents.
She said it was important for the commission to listen to community concerns so that could be reflected in its work, which included reporting to the state's mental health minister.
"The key for us is community - you can't work in isolation from community," Ms Lourey said.
During her visit to the Illawarra, Ms Lourey is meeting with six services to discuss their work and any concerns.
Part of these discussions was looking at how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected people, including the financial stress and job insecurity it caused.
Ms Lourey said the pandemic was not the only stressor to challenge people's mental wellbeing in recent years, with the bushfires, floods and anxiety about climate change also taking their toll.
The commissioner said what she was hearing, as she had across the state, was that navigating mental health services could be confusing.
Access to GPs was another issue, Ms Lourey said, because they were often the key to accessing other services.
She said GPs had also seen a surge in their mental health workload, which raised issues about the impact that was having on their own wellbeing.
But Ms Lourey said the people of the Illawarra had access to many "great" services that provided effective, evidence-based support.
The region had such assets as researcher Professor Brin Grenyer, she said, and the Peregrine Centre at the University of Wollongong.
Ms Lourey also gave credit to community-based initiatives, like the Illawarra Shoalhaven Suicide Prevention Collaborative and men's health project the Barstool Brothers.
"Communities like the Illawarra really have such strengths... and we've seen over the past few years we've had the community taking leadership and stepping up," she said.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
