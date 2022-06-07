A new Bellambi distillery is flicking the switch on their equipment this week ahead of World Gin Day, ready to start producing tasty new drops for the Illawarra and beyond.
April and Mark Greenfeld of Wolf and Woman will be crafting their own vodka (a neutral spirit used to create gin) before adding botanicals like juniper, coriander and citrus to transform it into the perfect side-kick for tonic.
"If we make it all ourselves we can keep an eye on the process to make sure everything's up to standard of how we want it," Mr Greenfeld said.
They'll also be producing a fine whiskey, but that won't be available for consumption for at least four years as it needs to be aged in barrels.
The pair began creating their own spirits more than 10 years ago with Mrs Greenfeld falling in love with "the science" of it all, while her husband said it was the satisfaction of creating a quality product that got him hooked.
Sitting on the bar top are two small copper stills - one for whiskey and another for gin - the two they began their journey with. Near the centre of the room is the "heart" of the production, a giant copper still named "Sharyon" after Mr Greenfeld's late mother.
The couple aim to share their wares with tastings and workshops for the public in the next couple of months.
If you can't wait that long, here are some other places to find a G&T for World Gin Day.
This gin and cocktail club has a huge selection of more than 365 gins - most of those Australia - claiming to be the largest gin bar in NSW.
It's found inside the Wollongong Builders Club at 61 Church Street, and is open Wednesday through the Sunday.
The name was chosen as a to English botanist, naturalist and patron of natural sciences Sir Joseph Banks.
It was Wollongong's first small bar dedicated gin, housing more than 60 varieties of gin.
They also enjoy a great selection of spirits, wine, cider and craft beer. Champagne, prosecco and bubbly are all available by the glass or bottle - along with casual bar food, and more substantial options via takeaway from Lupa.
Keep an eye on their social media for events like gin tasting, gin appreciation, degustation with matching gins, cocktail masterclass and even gin trivia.
Wollongong's former Hillman Humber building underwent a sleek transformation in 2014 and became a unique three-level property, featuring a rooftop bar, cocktail lounge and ground floor eatery.
Now known simply as Humber, the Crown Street venue serves Australian gin amongst an array of other cocktails, beers and wines.
From the Good Times Only group who also run The Prince and Dagwood, Births and Deaths at 121 Keira Street in Wollongong has more than 100 gins, a rotating unique cocktail menu, and attentive table service.
The bar has an emphasis on sustainability, stocking environmentally friendly spirit brands and finding create ways to cut down on waste.
Headlands Distilling Company was founded in 2015 by Dean Martelozzo, Jared Smith, Lachlan Hingley and Thomas Simnadis the plan has always been to produce a range of spirits in the Illawarra that are as good as any in the world.
The group have a grain-to-glass philosophy is core to their products like barrel-aged gin, hand-crafted whisky and vodka.
The distillery is open from 4pm-6pm on Fridays or from noon-4pm on Sundays, found at Ralph Black Drive in North Wollongong.
Three years ago by two housemates from Wollongong, Luke Harding and Oskar Schwab, decided to create a perfect gin.
South Coast Distillery in Mount Saint Thomas is now globally-recognised, thanks to its flagship product, Sublime Gin (2019 Champion Australian Small Batch Spirit at the Australian Distilled Spirits Awards and Silver Medal winner at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition).
The cellar door is open Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm, and their cocktail bar is open Fridays 4pm until late and Saturdays 12pm until late.
The distillery on Drummond Street is having a "cocktails and canapes" afternoon this Saturday, to celebrate World Gin Day - bookings can be made via their website, https://southcoastdistillery.com/.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
