A full house attended Blue Stars annual awards and presentation evening on Saturday at Dapto Leagues Club.
Overall point score winner in the men was under 20 athlete Ethan Thickett, while open women athlete was Kaityln Neto.
Overall masters point for women went to Gianna Mogentale while Andrew Rodda won the men's and also the Ideal Club Man along with Sally Barnes for the women Lisa Quinn dominated the awards sharing the sprinter of the Year sharing with under 20 sprinter Lauren Percival.
Percival and Quinn also shared the Outstanding Athletic Performance while John Lamb took out the male sprinter of the year, and shared the outstanding athletic performance with Alex Del Popolo, who makes his first appearance representing Australia this month.
Del Popolo also took out thrower of the year with masters thrower Mary Thomas.
Middle distance award was shared by Samuel Jones and Jessica Hogg. Ideal club people went to Sally Barnes and Andrew Rodda.
Sportsmanship female went to Grace Adams and Cameron Chisolm whilst Jodie Redman and Mark Mathews took out the Loyal Support to club.
The Elvire Aspey award went to John Hogg and Julie Bird was awarded the Loomes Award.
Colin Clarson took home the President's Award and Jodie Sundstrom was named official of the year.
Blue Stars announced the Loomes Family Foundation to coincide with the clubs up coming 70th anniversary, funding support 10 athletes per year on a nomination basis, plus five officials and five coaches.
