The Illawarra's SES units received 80 calls for help amid the wild winds earlier this week, but the region escaped major incidents and injury.
These calls were received between 4pm on Sunday and 9am on Tuesday, 54 of them going to the Wollongong and Dapto units.
Advertisement
Among them was a call-out for a tree that had flattened a shed in Lake Heights.
However, when crews arrived the owner informed them that the insurance company was due to attend later that day and they were happy for the SES volunteers to leave it as it was.
Most of the call-outs were for tree branches on roofs and cars, with some people reporting roofing that had come loose.
The most significant incident is likely a compromised office building wall that has forced the closure of two Wollongong CBD streets for a second day.
Regent and Rawson streets are closed to traffic because of concerns the wall could collapse.
Nathan Harper's software start-up Finert is on the ground floor of the four-storey building.
Mr Harper said people on the top floor sent through video of the wall "flapping" in the wind on Monday.
He was in a meeting room at the time and noticed there was a crack in the wall and plaster had fallen onto the floor.
Firefighters attended and Mr Harper said they reportedly witnessed a crack in the fire stairwell that was moving, so evacuated the building.
He said engineers attended on Monday and he was informed that investigations were ongoing.
Mr Harper said it was not yet known how long it would be until the building was rendered safe.
In the meantime, Finert has found temporary lodgings with another software company nearby on Regent Street.
The Bureau of Meteorology forecasted westerly winds of 35 to 50 km/h on Tuesday, with no severe weather warning in place.
Advertisement
However, boaters are advised of strong marine winds along the Illawarra coast.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.