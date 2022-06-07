Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra SES receives 80 calls for assistance amid damaging winds

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated June 7 2022 - 3:26am, first published 3:20am
Wall comes loose from office building amid gale force winds in Wollongong on June 6, 2022.

The Illawarra's SES units received 80 calls for help amid the wild winds earlier this week, but the region escaped major incidents and injury.

