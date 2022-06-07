Caitlin Jones returned with a bronze medal as the Wollongong City Gymnastics trio continues their stunning rise through the ranks at the national titles on the Gold Coast.
At 16, Jones moved into the highly-regarded level 10 competition, finishing with an individual medal in the vault event, as well as fourth for NSW in the teams competition.
Brittney Wilson, 17, made the individual finals and was fourth on the beam and floor, while 15-year-old Alyssa Barkley made enormous strides in her first experience at the top junior level.
"This is the pinnacle for them and they've done enormously well," Wollongong City coach Courtney Flack said.
"Caitlin won individual medals last year, which was wonderful, but to move into level 10 and compete at such a high level was so great to see.
"All three should be so proud of what they've achieved, especially after two years of COVID restrictions and Zoom sessions where they've had to maintain their fitness, strength and flexibility."
There are three age groupings, 13 years and under, 14-16 years and 17 years and older.
The trio will now focus on state and national club championships events later in the year.
"They've all worked extremely hard, with four-hour sessions to build their strength and skill sets," she said.
"It's such a high level to compete at and they've all walked away so motivated for the future."
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
