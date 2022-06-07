Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong City gymnasts reach the pinnacle at national titles

Tim Barrow
Success: Alyssa Barkley, Brittney Wilson and Caitlin Jones. Picture: Adam McLean

Caitlin Jones returned with a bronze medal as the Wollongong City Gymnastics trio continues their stunning rise through the ranks at the national titles on the Gold Coast.

