Tech category added to Illawarra Business Awards program

Connor Pearce
Connor Pearce
June 7 2022 - 8:00pm
Best in business: The Business Illawarra team preparing for the launch of the 2022 Illawarra Business Awards. Picture: Adam McLean

One leader in the region's growing tech scene will have a prized accolade this October, with the Illawarra Business Awards introducing an Excellence in Tech category.

