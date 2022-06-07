Tech category added to Illawarra Business Awards program

One leader in the region's growing tech scene will have a prized accolade this October, with the Illawarra Business Awards introducing an Excellence in Tech category.
Nominations are open for the 2022 IMB Bank Illawarra Business Awards.
Now in their 28th year, the awards cover a wide range of sectors and have this year expanded, with a 15th category highlighting the growing number of digital businesses that have made the Illawarra home.
Executive director of Business Illawarra Adam Zarth said that the awards were an opportunity to highlight the best of the Illawarra's business community.
"The IMB Bank Illawarra Business Awards is the region's largest and most prestigious business awards program and present an unparalleled opportunity to celebrate the combined successes of private enterprise across our vibrant and diverse business community," Mr Zarth said.
"Entry into the awards program provides participants the opportunity to reflect on their business journey and bring recognition to the hard work and dedication of their team and those around them."
IMB Bank CEO Rob Ryan said the awards were important in recognising the pressures businesses have been under.
"Given the challenges small business has faced over the past 24 months managing through the impacts of the global pandemic, it is important we recognise their resilience and the pivotal role they continue to play in building strong, thriving communities - and the IMB Bank Illawarra Business Awards do just that," he said.
This year, the hunt will be on for the Business of the Year to follow up the Port Authority of NSW (Port Kembla) which took home the overall prize along with the Excellence in Business prize.
In 2021, Michelle Adair, CEO of the Housing Trust, was awarded Outstanding Business Leader while Kylie Flament received the Outstanding Young Business Leader accolade.
Mr Zarth said for many of the winners, the application and judging process is a way for organisations and individuals to take stock and find ways to improve.
"Now is the time to start thinking about who has excelled in business, and encourage your friends, family members and colleagues to enter the region's most prestigious awards program.
"As ever, the process can be as rewarding as the outcome and allows entrants to share their unique story with our region's business leaders as part of the judging process," he said.
In 2022, the awards ceremony will return to the WIN Entertainment Centre.
Held on Friday, October 14, the theme this year is La Dolce Vita, capturing the aspirations of a return to international connections after an inwards looking two years of COVID.
Attendees will be transported to the sun, salt air and terraced gardens of the Almalfi Coast, via the WIN Entertainment Centre.
The deadline for entries is July 12 with finalists announced on August 31.
Winners in each of Illawarra's categories will go on to the NSW State Business Awards, hosted by Business NSW later in the year.
