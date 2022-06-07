They say you can't teach an old dog new tricks, but an Australian-first pilot program bringing together rescued greyhounds and Illawarra aged care residents living with dementia hopes to prove them wrong.
HammondCare and Greyhound Rescue launched the Hounds Helping Humans (HHH) pilot at three selected residential aged care homes on Friday, which includes HammondCare Horsley.
The pilot will see greyhounds and their handlers visit residents weekly over the next three months to provide them with extra interaction and affection.
It will build on previous animal engagement programs that have been found to improve quality of life through decreasing depression, increasing physical activity and improving socialisation.
Horsley resident Thelma Connaughton, 83, spoke affectionately about greyhound Long Black after meeting the pooch at the program's launch.
The pair shared cuddles and pats and Thelma expressed her excitement for Long Black's next visit.
"She is just so lovely, so beautiful - absolutely beautiful," Thelma said.
HammondCare chief executive Mike Baird said the benefits of the pilot program will be two-fold, giving life to residents as well as the rescued hounds.
"Meaningful involvement with everyday life is crucial to everyone's wellbeing," Mr Baird said.
"What a wonderful outcome if greyhounds can be given a new purpose providing happiness for the those who are older in the community."
Greyhound Rescue president Nat Panzarino said her organisation was looking forward to working with HammondCare on the pilot and the potential of a wider program for rescued greyhounds in aged care homes.
Ms Panzarino said greyhounds, being placid in nature, were excellent candidates to assist with wellbeing in aged care services.
She added the breed are generally tall enough to be accessible for people in wheelchairs or confined to beds.
"At Greyhound Rescue we know all too well the magic that these incredible hounds can bring to people's lives," she said.
"What better way to share this magic with more people than bringing greyhounds to where they are really needed - to brighten the lives of people are craving connection and companionship."
The HHH pilot, funded by a grant from Australian Ethical, is an Australian-first and will operate within tight processes with greyhounds carefully chosen.
The greyhounds have received training to prepare them for the sounds, sights, activities, and equipment (such as wheelchairs and trolleys) they will encounter in an aged care environment.
The training also encompasses communication techniques to facilitate meaningful connection between the greyhounds and residents, specifically residents living with dementia.
HammondCare senior research fellow Professor Susan Kurrle is looking forward to see the impact of the interactions between residents and greyhound and said an internal review of the benefits of the program will follow.
"Dogs can have a wonderful, calming effect for someone with dementia. I have seen how quickly they can calm agitation," Prof Kurrle said.
Grace is a reporter for the South Coast Register.
