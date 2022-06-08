World Oceans Day: a day to pay homage

Award-winning Illawarra Mercury photographer, Sylvia Liber has photographed beaches all around Australia, including those in our region.

Like many, she's passionate about our environment and is keen to preserve it for years to come.

Chrissy Pignataro free diving in Jervis Bay.

World Oceans Day is a timely reminder for Illawarra residents to be kind to our beaches and water life.

Wednesday, June 8, marks the day our oceans are celebrated globally.

Chrissy Pignataro exploring Bass Point.

From getting up close and personal with sea life on a whale watching cruise in Shellharbour to riding the waves of Wollongong City Beach, our region's ocean deserve to be celebrated.

This year's World Oceans Day theme is "Revitalisation: collective action for the ocean". It highlights the impact humans have had on the ocean throughout the pandemic.



Charlotte Clough in an underwater dance.

During Wollongong's most recent Clean Up Australia Day, the item volunteers collected in the biggest numbers was the ubiquitous disposable face mask.



Despite covering 70 per cent of our planet, humans have damaged the ocean faster than it can replenish itself.

A sea turtle on Heron Island.

According to the United Nations, 50 per cent of the ocean's coral reefs have been destroyed and 90 per cent of its big fish population has depleted.

From providing 50 per cent of the planet's oxygen to employing 30 million people, the ocean is necessary for our survival.

The power of the ocean in Hawaii.

Earlier this year, Surfrider Foundation and Wollongong City Council worked together to install 15 nets to capture litter around Belmore Basin and Wollongong Harbour.

Surfrider's Susie Crick said despite the look of clear waters, most of the litter in the ocean sinks to the bottom.

Riding a wave in Waikiki.

According to Ms Crick, 70 per cent of garbage that enters our oceans sinks to the sea bed.



However, around 15 per cent of rubbish floats to the top and the other 15 per cent pollutes our beaches.

Stingrays seeking refuge under a jetty in Heron Island.

If you're keen to help, there are plenty of local beach clean up groups, some people free dive to pick up rubbish from bottom of Wollongong Harbour, or pick up three pieces of rubbish on your next visit to the beach.