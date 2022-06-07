Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Why it's unlikely to snow in the Southern Highlands this week

Desiree Savage
PB
By Desiree Savage, and Peter Brewer
Updated June 7 2022 - 10:25am, first published 6:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thredbo looking "picture perfect" ahead of the season opening

The start of winter has been exceptionally icy for Illawarra residents while other parts of the state are enjoying crisp, frosty mornings and huge dumps of snow.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.