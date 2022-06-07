Dapto-raised star Adam Demos continues to shine on the screen, with his latest film ranking in the top two films on Netflix since its release.
Demos skyrocketed to fame last year when he starred in the raunchy Netflix drama series Sex/Life as Brad, the 'bad boy' ex-boyfriend of a married woman bored of her picture-perfect life.
Now he is the male lead in A Perfect Pairing, a rom-com about wine sales executive Lola (played by Victoria Justice) who quits her job to start her own wine distribution company.
She leaves Los Angeles for Australia in hopes of landing her first client and finds herself working on a sheep station to prove herself, where she meets - and falls in love with - farm manager Max, played by Demos.
The film, directed by Australian Stuart McDonald, shot to second spot on Netflix's top 10 list of English-language films globally after it was released on May 19 and has since racked up more than 80 million viewing hours.
Meanwhile over on Stan, Illawarra director Corey Pearson's latest flick The Spy Who Never Dies was released this week.
The action comedy follows a world-class spy (Paul O'Brien) who is trying to maintain a relationship with a 'regular' woman as villains try to destroy it - and more.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
