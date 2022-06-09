Hot Property Illawarra: Rate rises could cost home owners hundreds more a month

Welcome to the latest edition of Australian Community Media's free weekly real estate newsletter, Hot Property Illawarra.
The most discussed topic this week has certainly been the Reserve Bank's decision on Tuesday to increase the cash rate again.
The RBA raised the cash rate by a larger than expected 50 basis points, taking the overall cash rate to 0.85 per cent.
It's the second time it has raised rates in as many months, and the decision has no doubt left many Illawarra home owners and prospective buyers concerned.
We talk to a recent Illawarra home buyer to get his thoughts on the announcement.
An Illawarra mortgage expert has also weighed in on whether home owners should consider refinancing following the rate rise.
This announcement follows reports that the heat has left the Illawarra's property market.
However, don't expect dramatic price declines any time soon, the leader of NSW's peak real estate agent body has said.
Real Estate Institute of NSW CEO Tim McKibbin told the Mercury that prices in the region had entered a "plateau" phase after considerable price growth during the pandemic.
"Prices will plateau; I think we're seeing it now," Mr McKibbin said during a visit to Wollongong.
Meanwhile, looking for a luxury home that's what dreams are made of? The type of place that makes every day feel like a laid-back long weekend?
The always in-demand South Coast could have the answer, with a number of high-end properties on the market right now.
We've put together a list of three of the most eye-catching homes for sale in the region right now, each providing the right ingredients for that ideal weekend getaway.
Finally, Illawarra agents believe buyers are now "in the box seat" as the region's auction clearance rate hovers just above 50 per cent.
CoreLogic's preliminary figures show there was an auction clearance rate of 53.9 per cent for the week ending June 5.
However, in some instances interest remains strong, as legitimate buyers have still snapped up a number of Illawarra homes under the hammer.
Get all the details in this week's Illawarra auction wrap-up.
