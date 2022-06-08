The first game of State of Origin 22 is set to kick-off at 8.10pm (AEST) Wednesday.
The game will be broadcast only on Channel Nine. Its streaming partner 9Now will begin with the pre-game show from 7pm (AEST).
Advertisement
And without legendary caller Ray Warren, there will be a new voice to the game - Mat Thompson.
Warren announced his retirement on Wednesday afternoon. The 78-year-old has hung up the binoculars after 99 Origin games, 45 grand finals, three Melbourne Cups and many years of Australia's premier swimmers over three Olympics campaigns.
ABC Radio, 2GB, SEN and Triple M will have their usual radio calls.
Fullback - James Tedesco (capt)
Tedesco has returned to vintage form just in time for the Origin series and with new faces in the Blues backline, they will need him at his best.
Winger - Brian To'o
Making his Origin debut last year, Penrith flyer To'o is small in stature but a big threat for the NSW attack.
Centre - Kotoni Staggs
Earning his first call-up, Staggs has big shoes to fill in replacing injured star Tom Trbojevic but loves a challenge and is tipped to rise to the occasion.
Centre - Jack Wighton
Taking over from injured Latrell Mitchell, big Wighton is a surprise selection in the NSW centres, with his defence a key attribute.
Winger - Daniel Tupou
Advertisement
After being overlooked for the past two years, Tupou's height has helped him earn selection over Blues favourite Josh Addo-Carr.
Five-eighth - Jarome Luai
Missed Game III last year through injury, but the Panthers playmaker has taken his game to another level after steering his team to the NRL title last year.
Halfback - Nathan Cleary
Advertisement
Proved his love for the Blues after dislocating his shoulder and playing through the pain to help NSW to the series win last year. His partnership with Luai is key,
Prop - Payne Haas
After some off-field contract drama, a fired-up Haas will relish returning to a starting role after coming off the bench last series.
Hooker - Damien Cook
Advertisement
NSW need the veteran Souths speedster darting out of dummy-half to put the Queenslanders on the back foot.
Prop - Junior Paulo
Age: 28
Origins: 6
Origin tries: 0
Has quickly become a mainstay of the NSW side with his power and grunt up front. Been one of Parramatta's best this year.
Advertisement
Second-row - Cameron Murray
Overcome a shoulder injury to get a game in for South Sydney before being named for Origin I. Will start on the edge but is better in the middle.
Second-row - Tariq Sims
One of just two players picked from teams outside the top eight. Holds his spot after being one of the Blues' best in last year's series win.
Advertisement
Lock - Isaah Yeo
The most vital cog in Penrith and NSW's attack given his ability to link players in the middle and pass before the line. Finally gaining the recognition he deserves.
INTERCHANGE
Stephen Crichton
Advertisement
Handed his debut but is named to come off the bench rather than starting at centre like most expected. Is a pure athlete and can play anywhere in the backline.
Liam Martin
The last of Penrith's record six players in the Blues' team. Can play edge or middle off the bench after being an underrated worker for NSW last year.
Reagan Campbell-Gillard
Advertisement
Earns a second life in Origin after thinking he was one and done when he broke his jaw following his 2018 debut. Has been one of the NRL's most consistent props in recent years.
Ryan Matterson
Another man who can play middle or edge. His abilities to offload in a tackle and provide versatility in positions are among the many reasons behind his Origin debut.
18th man: Nicho Hynes
Advertisement
Will be able to play in almost any position if concussions force him into the game for NSW. Has featured in the halves, at fullback and centre in the NRL, as well as a ball-playing impact role.
Fullback - Kalyn Ponga
The elusive fullback will look to repay coach Billy Slater after his call-up despite Newcastle's indifferent NRL form. Still to see his best for the Maroons.
Winger - Selwyn Cobbo
Advertisement
His power, speed and fend have drawn comparisons to a young Greg Inglis. Cobbo will be out to prove he's not too young for Origin football as some pundits have predicted.
Valentine Holmes
Holmes has reinvented himself as a centre this season but the Maroons will be hoping his try-scoring strike-rate doesn't take a hit with his shift off the wing.
Centre - Dane Gagai
Advertisement
With a debutant and five-eighth lining up in the NSW centres, veteran Gagai needs to use his game smarts to get the better of the Blues.
Winger - Xavier Coates
Has shown maturity beyond his years in his five Origin appearances. His aerial prowess has prompted the Blues to select Daniel Tupou ahead of Josh Addo-Carr.
Five-eighth - Cameron Munster
Advertisement
Munster is back in career-best shape and playing an exciting, confident brand after nearly losing his Melbourne contract.
Halfback - Daly Cherry-Evans (captain)
The captain's crowning moment in a 2020 series win was tarnished by last year's trouncing, but Cherry-Evans believes he has the team to orchestrate another Maroons triumph.
Prop - Tino Fa'asuamaleau
Advertisement
Hooker - Ben Hunt
Retained at hooker after starring there in a face-saving Game III win for Queensland last season, Hunt is a proven performer at this level.
Prop - Josh Papalii
Advertisement
The spiritual leader of the Maroons' pack now has some fresh faces around him to help turn the tables in a forward battle won well by the Blues last year.
Back-rower - Kurt Capewell
Has helped turn the Broncos' fortunes around, particularly defensively, since a move from Penrith and will be an important part of that process again for Queensland.
Back-rower - Felise Kaufusi
Advertisement
A familiar face in a Queensland back row that will be stinging after last year's series loss and will be keen to prove himself ahead of a 2023 move to the Dolphins.
Lock - Reuben Cotter
Handed a massive task up against Blues lock Isaah Yeo, but given the ultimate vote of confidence as one of coach Slater's "first picked" based on his storming 2022 form.
INTERCHANGE:
Harry Grant
Advertisement
Starting on the bench with Ben Hunt preferred at hooker, Grant says he's over a groin concern and will be keen to poke his nose through a tiring Blues defence.
Lindsay Collins
A blue-collar worker who debuted in the successful 2020 Queensland series win, back from an ACL injury and won't shirk his task in the middle.
Patrick Carrigan
Advertisement
A terrific return to form with Brisbane since last year's ACL tear has seen the middle forward beat a host of contenders to the bench for his Origin debut.
Jeremiah Nanai
The teenager has caught the eye with his aerial prowess as a try-scoring backrower, but has been a workhorse defensively too for the Cowboys.
18th man Tom Dearden:
Advertisement
Superb form for North Queensland has earned the halfback a stay with the squad in a feel-good story for a talent who has sparkled since moving on from Brisbane.
Australian Associated Press
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.