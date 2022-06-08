Illawarra coal mines among the nation's heaviest emitters, analysis shows

South32's Appin mine is by far the region's greatest emitter of greenhouse gas and is the most greenhouse intense of any mine in Australia, a new report on coal mine emissions has found.
The analysis, commissioned by the anti-coal group Lock The Gate and produced by clean energy think tank Ember, says greenhouse emissions from coal mines may be underreported, as some miners use standardised estimates rather than real-life measurements to calculate totals.
With annual emissions above 2 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent, the Appin mine is a far heavier emitter than the region's next highest, SIMEC's Tahmoor operation, at about 1.4 million tonnes.
Peabody's Metropolitan colliery at Helensburgh was far cleaner with a little over half a million tonnes of CO2 equivalent per year. Figures from the Russell Vale Colliery and Dendrobium mine were unclear.
Russell Vale has been in mothballs while Dendrobium has been focused on an area with less fugitive emissions.
Lock the Gate said the 15 most polluting coal mines account for half Australia's reported emissions from mining, and should be targeted for urgent action.
"The technology exists, but companies are not incentivised to deploy it," Ember methane analyst Dr Sabina Assan said.
"It is up to the Australian Government to legislate a robust and well thought out plan to rapidly reduce easy-to-tackle leaks in the short term and jump-start a just transition to phase out coal."
A South32 spokesman said its emissions figures were accurate.
"At Appin and Dendrobium, we monitor our greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) using certified instrumentation deployed on-site which provides an accurate measurement of GHG emissions from those operations and complies with the National Greenhouse and Energy Reporting (NGER) Act," he said.
"Unlike surface mines, we are able to rely on direct measurement of emissions. Underground mines do not generally use standardised emissions estimates linked to volumes of coal produced."
Two coal mines in Queensland were ahead of Appin as heavier emitters. But Appin was by far the most methane-intensive mine in Australia, with its three million tonnes of coal output coming at an intensity of almost 700 CO2 equivalent per tonne of coal.
Coal mining emits methane which was locked in the coal seam, and which is far more greenhouse-intense than carbon dioxide.
Lock the Gate said methane's short-term climate impact was 82.5 times that of carbon dioxide, making the methane released by coal mines equivalent to 74.3 million tonnes of CO2. That is a figure greater than the 44 million tonnes of CO2 emitted by cars each year.
South32 has significant projects in place to capture and re-use or destroy gas emissions at Appin, including use for electricity generation.
"We currently employ best practice gas drainage technologies to capture methane from coal seams before and after mining activity," the spokesman said.
"The captured gas is piped to the surface and either supplied to a third party provider to generate electricity or destroyed through flaring which converts the methane into carbon dioxide.
"Appin began supplying captured gas to a local power station in 1996 and the system currently reduces carbon dioxide-equivalent emissions by approximately two million tonnes per annum.
"However, our gas drainage activities do not capture all coal seam gases and some residual gas, including very low concentrations of methane, are emitted through the underground mine ventilation system."
The company recently announced an partnership with the CSIRO on commercial trials for methane abatement at Appin.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. My hero: the child who said the emperor 'isn't wearing anything at all'. We rely on you for news tips - so please, don't be shy.
