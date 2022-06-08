The proportion of deaths caused by motor neurone disease in Australia has jumped by over 250 per cent in 30 years and researchers like Professor Dominic Rowe want to know why.
But to find out they need substantial and reliable data.
Professor Rowe, a neurologist at Macquarie University's MQ Health, wants motor neurone disease made a notifiable condition to collect the information that might allow researchers to unpick the causes of the illness, which in some 90 per cent of cases are unknown.
If MND were to become a notifiable disease, doctors would have to notify health authorities of any diagnoses of the illness.
"If you don't know where people [with MND] are, you can't begin to understand the trends of the disease that happen in our population," Professor Rowe said.
He said Australian Institute of Health and Welfare data showed motor neurone was the cause of death for 1 in 500 people in 1986, a figure that grew to 1 in 180 in 2016.
Professor Rowe said this was not a diagnostic issue and genetics could not account for such a large increase; environmental factors had to be at play.
"What if that environmental cause is preventable?" he said.
Professor Rowe treats former Oak Flats resident Peter Riley, whose petition on Change.org to make motor neurone disease a notifiable disease in NSW has attracted more than 16,700 signatures.
Mr Riley believes there might be a cluster of MND among current and former residents of Oak Flats, knowing of numerous people who, like him, have the illness or have died from it.
There was a lot of evidence in Australia and internationally that MND did occur in clusters, Professor Rowe said, and one of the dominant theories suggested there was a possible link to the presence of blue-green algae.
There has been speculation of another cluster in the Riverina that might be connected to blue-green algae; Professor Rowe sees many people with MND from towns like Wagga Wagga, Lake Cargelligo, Leeton and Griffith.
A spokesperson told the Mercury that NSW Health was committed to better understanding the causes of motor neurone disease, which included "monitoring the rate and distribution of MND cases through routinely collected hospital admission and mortality data to support evidence-based decisions".
The spokesperson said this data could be provided to researchers with approval.
But Professor Rowe said such data was not enough because people with MND might not end up in hospital, or their illness might not be listed as a comorbidity if they were hospitalised for another primary cause.
"Unless we have a systematic approach to identifying who has motor neurone disease and where they are, our approach will continue to be haphazard," he said.
There is a national registry created by the MiNDAUS partnership, but people opt in to having their data added to it.
Professor Rowe said funding for research was also not a solution, especially given how relatively few projects were successful in receiving a grant.
"This isn't just a research project, it's a public health issue," he said.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
