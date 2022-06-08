Shellharbour Ward A gets its new election date

Residents in Shellharbour's Ward A will head back to the ballot box on Saturday, July 30.
The new local election is necessary after the Supreme Court decided that a problem with the iVote system meant the December 2021 elections in three areas were void - Shellharbour, Singleton in the Hunter Valley and Kempsey on the NSW Mid-North Coast.
The electoral roll for these elections closes at 6pm on Monday, June 20.
It is important eligible voters in these areas make sure their details are up to date, NSW Electoral Commissioner John Schmidt said.
Voting for residents of Shellharbour's Ward A is compulsory.
"I acknowledge that electors in these areas have already had to vote twice in the last six months - once for council and once at the recent Federal elections" Mr Schmidt said.
It's not just about the voters though as candidates also must reorganise them.
Nominations will open Monday, June 20, and close midday Wednesday, June 29.
"We cannot accept late nominations and cannot permit late corrections to be made to nomination papers, even if they were lodged before midday on 29 June 2022," Mr Schmidt said.
"Nomination forms are available from elections.nsw.gov.au or by calling the candidate helpdesk on 1300 022 011.
Independent candidate Kellie Marsh and Labor candidate Maree Edwards were declared victors in Shellharbour's Ward A after the December 2021 election.
Mr Schmidt also reminded potential candidates that nominating to appear on a ballot paper is a separate process to registering with the NSW Electoral Commission for campaign finance purposes.
"The capped electoral expenditure period started on 6 June 2022 so candidates, parties, groups and third-party campaigners are encouraged to go to our website to find out if and how they need to register to meet their campaign finance obligations".
"There is also information on the NSW Office of Local Government website which explains what is involved in being a Councillor," he said.Mr Schmidt said information for voters was available on the NSW Electoral Commission website - elections.nsw.gov.au.
