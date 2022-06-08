Illawarra lenders offer home buyers a chance to get in the market

Illawarra first home buyers will be able to access more properties through local lenders from July 1.
IMB Bank and the Illawarra Credit Union have been added to a panel of lenders who can offer the Australian government Home Guarantee Scheme, known as the First Home Loan Deposit Scheme.
The scheme allows first home buyers to reduce the deposit they need to pay on a loan to as little as five per cent.
The scheme works by the federal government guaranteeing the additional amount needed to reach the 20 per cent threshold so buyers do not have to pay lenders mortgage insurance.
In the 2022 federal budget, the government expanded the scheme from 10,000 places annually to 35,000 for the 2022/23 financial year.
IMB chief executive Robert Ryan said that the bank was hoping to help more first home buyers access a home.
"IMB has been helping people achieve their home ownership goals for over 140 years, providing competitive and responsible lending to our customers," Mr Ryan said.
"Home ownership remains a bedrock of IMB's mission, as a leading mutual bank it is a core value for us."
IMB Bank and Illawarra Credit Union will join a panel of 25 non-major and 2 major bank lenders who already offer the scheme.
Mr Ryan said that those looking to access the scheme through IMB Bank would have the same access to the financial institutions services as any other borrower.
"Our highly competitive rates and products, digital mortgage innovation and proven history of helping first home buyers enter the property market are key components of our offering to borrowers under the Scheme," he said.
The scheme was launched in 2020, with 61,000 home buyers accessing the scheme as of May 31, 2022.
While the scheme opens up the housing market to those with less money to put towards a loan, the scheme has been criticised for driving prices higher by increasing demand.
Prior to the election, Labor committed to expanding the scheme and setting aside 10,000 places for buyers in regional areas.
