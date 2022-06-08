As the cost of living continues to soar, Illawarra locals are now paying almost a quarter more for a basket of groceries than they were in March.
Three months ago, The Mercury compared the price of a shopping basket of essentials at Coles, Woolworths, Aldi and Fairy Meadow's Leisure Coast market to see how much a shop actually costs, and which chain came out on top.
On Wednesday, The Mercury got the same shopping list back out again to see if anything had changed and if we could track rising food costs in our grocery bill.
Our shopping list included staples like milk, bread, eggs and cheese, as well as broccoli, berries and bananas for a fruit and vegetable comparison and chicken breast, pasta and rice.
So, how much does a staples shop actually cost, and what's changed?
Our bill for the same items at all four shops jumped by nearly 20 per cent, with the price of fresh fruit and vegetables making the biggest dent in the budget.
The basket price at Coles rose by 24 per cent, hitting $42.39 for the same items that cost $34.18 three months ago.
Coles also overtook Leisure Coast as the most expensive shop.
Prices at Leisure Coast rose by the smallest percentage of the four, with an increase of more than $6.
Both Aldi and Woolworths prices rose by around 20 per cent.
Aldi came out on top, again, as the cheapest grocery option at $38.26.
The price of broccoli was the biggest change, with prices for a head hitting $5.95 at Coles and Woolworths.
Staples like pasta and rice remained steady, but the price of bread went up at Aldi, Coles and Woolworths.
As politicians say inflation won't stop anytime soon, it's likely our grocery bills may continue creeping up.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
