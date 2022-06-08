Illawarra Mercury
'Yeah, there may be': Bulli man Warren Kemp's answer to detective's child porn query

Grace Crivellaro
Grace Crivellaro
June 8 2022
Warren John Kemp leaving Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday.

A Bulli man will return to court after pleading guilty to possessing dozens of images and videos depicting child abuse material.

