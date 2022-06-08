A Bulli man will return to court after pleading guilty to possessing dozens of images and videos depicting child abuse material.
Warren John Kemp was arrested in May last year after police raided his home and seized his electronic devices which contained 89 images and videos of young children, some of which were distributed to people on an instant messaging app.
The 64-year-old pleaded guilty to five charges before Magistrate Claire Girotto at Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday.
Documents tendered to the court revealed police searched Kemp's home after receiving a tip-off that he was suspected of disseminating child abuse material via the messaging app, Viber.
Upon arrival, police asked Kemp whether he possessed any child abuse material to which he responded: "Yeah there may be". He handed his phone over to police.
Kemp told police during an interview that he did not know who sent him the child abuse material, and said "they just appeared there [on his devices] one day".
In the agreed facts, Kemp denied he received sexual gratification from the material.
When questioned by police, Kemp did not recall sending child abuse material, however after being shown a group chat conversation he said: "It certainly looks like it".
While he said he didn't remember sending it, Kemp added: "I get up in that back hut up there and hit the wine bottle".
Documents showed on March 22 last year, Kemp sent 14 videos depicting child abuse material to a person on Viber and asked them: "Your favourite?"
On another occasion, Kemp sent six videos to the person and wrote "What did you think about the one asleep?"
Police documents also said Kemp was on "a lot of medication" including Sifrol for Parkinson's disease.
Defence lawyer Matthew Ward entered guilty pleas to offences on Kemp's behalf which included: possess child abuse material, disseminate child abuse material, intentionally record intimate images without consent, and two counts of intentionally distribute intimate images without consent.
Magistrate Girotto said Kemp will remain on bail. The case will return to court for sentencing in August.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter. Get in touch at grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au
