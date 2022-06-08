Time to heat up Wollongong's public pools, councillor says

Surging energy prices have lit a fire under plans to consider replacing gas-powered hot water heaters at Wollongong City Council pools.
A fortnight ago, councillors resolved to investigate ways of reducing greenhouse emissions "both within council operations and in the broader community".
Advertisement
An earlier motion, put forward by Councillor Mithra Cox, called for council to consider banning gas connections in new developments and replacing gas hot water heaters at council pools with solar panels.
After an animated exchange, the motion was amended to require council to consider alternative fuel sources.
In the two weeks since, the price of gas in NSW has skyrocketed, with the Australian Energy Market Operator capping the gas spot price in Sydney and other areas to $40 a gigajoule.
Prior to the cap, spot prices reached $382 a gigajoule in Victoria.
The chaos in energy markets has been driven by failing coal-fired power stations, price rises internationally due to sanctions on Russian gas after the invasion of Ukraine, and increased demand for power in Australia as cooler weather sets in.
In NSW, pool operators and state government agencies have been forced onto more expensive default market offers after gas provider Weston Energy collapsed.
Cr Cox said with heated pools being particularly energy intensive, council should consider alternatives.
"When you think about how much it takes to heat your hot water at home, heating a whole swimming pool is actually a lot of energy," she said.
"We have this incredible abundance of sunshine and wind here in Wollongong and what we as a council should be doing is preparing for the future and making sure that we have solar energy on our pools that can heat the pool so we don't have to close them."
A council spokesperson said that Beaton Park was the last heated pool solely reliant on gas. Helensburgh and Western Suburbs pools have solar heating, Corrimal uses electric pumps and Dapto has a hybrid gas-electric system that only uses gas as a last resort.
"As part of our focus to achieve net zero emissions by 2030 for Council operations, we have been moving away from gas for some years and are degasifying our diverse business operations in a phased way," the spokesperson said.
"Upgrades to kitchen facilities in our community centres focus on electric appliances, and upgrades to hot water systems in Council's buildings are moving from a combination of gas and electric hot water systems to high efficiency electric units. At our tourist parks, any upgrades to cabins are designed to be electric."
Leisure centres in the UK are facing the prospect of closure after months of high energy prices leading to a 150 per cent increase in the cost of heating pools.
Cr Cox said there was a straightforward fix to ensure that local pools did not have to close or charge patrons more.
"There's a really simple way to have cheap and secure energy, and that is through renewable energy."
Advertisement
Cr Cox cited the example of the entirely renewable-powered ACT, where energy bills have gone down and the government is phasing out gas connections in new developments.
"It doesn't take Einstein to see that that is entirely possible and we should be doing that as part of an orderly transition."
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.