Emergency services attended two crashes in the Illawarra on Wednesday afternoon, one in West Wollongong and another in Cataract.
Emergency services attended a crash at Cataract involving a vehicle and a caravan.
No injuries were reported however eastbound traffic was affected.
Paramedics were called to Crown Street, near Fisher Street, in West Wollongong to a two-vehicle crash shortly after 3pm.
One girl of primary school age was taken to Wollongong Hospital with minor injuries.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
