Dapto created the first upset of the season with a gritty 1-0 win over former premiers Albion Park in Round Nine of the Illawarra South Coast Men's Hockey League at the Unanderra ground last Sunday afternoon.
Dapto, major premiers in 2002, earned great revenge over the Park who beat them 3-1 in the previous round.
"We're looking forward to creating some problems for the competition in the second half of the year."- Dapto coach Simon Orchard
Dapto coach and London Olympic bronze medallist Simon Orchard, said the win over Park was a fantastic reward for all the effort the club group has put in over the last few months.
"Both sides were missing some key personnel but I was really pleased with the way we played and it's always a nicer feeling when you walk off with three points." Orchard said.
"(Kevin) Mansell scored a ripper of a goal, made even better by the fact he put it past Nathan Ackroyd who is a very talented goalkeeper."
Mansell scored the winner in the second quarter from a brilliant back-stick shot which completely beat Ackroyd from a very acute angle.
"We haven't had a lot of great outcomes so far this season but our process is improving each week and are looking forward to creating some problems for the competition in the second half of the year."
Orchard together with former Kookaburra Josh Miller are rebuilding the Dapto team who have recruited a number of young players, including the Nyrhinen brothers from the Park.
Wests Illawarra maintained their top position with an emphatic 4-1 win over Fairy Meadow with goals coming from Michael Arthur, Thomas Dolby, Thomas Duncan and Keifer Tolson.
Isaac Maris pulled one back for Meadow.
However, Meadow coach Dean Nealon was happy with how his team finished and defended after the first quarter where they conceded three goals then the score stayed 1-1 for the remainder of the game.
"We have a fair few injuries at the moment to our regular players and that's hurting us," he said. "We are going to struggle for a few weeks now until we start to get everyone back on deck."
In the women's league, Albion Park continued their top position with a 3-2 win over Wests Illawarra. Kelsey Hughes scored a double for Park with Kiarra Marsh netting the third. Bianca Broadhurst replied for Wests.
In the other game, Meadow beat Avondale 2-0. In the previous round, Park beat Meadow 4-2 and University beat Avondale 7-2.
The league breaks this weekend for the State Championships in Tamworth.
