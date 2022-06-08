Illawarra Mercury
Resurgent Dapto stun Albion Park in Illawarra Hockey boil-over

By Tony de Souza
June 8 2022
PROGRESSING: Dapto coach and London Olympic bronze medallist Simon Orchard says his team have been rewarded for their hard work and attention to process.

Dapto created the first upset of the season with a gritty 1-0 win over former premiers Albion Park in Round Nine of the Illawarra South Coast Men's Hockey League at the Unanderra ground last Sunday afternoon.

