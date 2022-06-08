Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Exclusive

Illawarra Renewable Energy Zone kicks off with call for interest

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated June 8 2022 - 6:55am, first published 6:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Offshore wind farms are among the proposals expected to get involved.

Renewable energy project developers and heavy power users in the local industry are being asked to register their interest in an Illawarra Renewable Energy Zone (REZ).

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. My hero: the child who said the emperor 'isn't wearing anything at all'. We rely on you for news tips - so please, don't be shy.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.