Illawarra Renewable Energy Zone kicks off with call for interest

Renewable energy project developers and heavy power users in the local industry are being asked to register their interest in an Illawarra Renewable Energy Zone (REZ).
This process is the first step to engage with industry, from power users to generators, the NSW Government said.
The Energy Corporation of NSW (Energy Corp) will be taking registrations of interest until July 22, with more information on its website.
Energy Corp executive director of planning and communities Mike Young said four of the five ageing coal power stations would be retiring over the coming decade.
"With emerging industries and manufacturing being the largest contributors to regional economic output in the Illawarra, the region is an exceptional place for a Renewable Energy Zone," he said.
The ROI will collect information from industry and will be used to inform the best timing, capacity, design and location of the Illawarra REZ.
Energy Corp said the Illawarra region was an ideal location for a REZ.
"The region already hosts major energy, port and transport infrastructure, has a skilled workforce, has the potential to utilise existing dams for pumped hydro, harness significant offshore wind resource and has a strong demand for future hydrogen projects, including for future green steel production.
"Hydrogen projects will play a significant role in the Illawarra REZ and the NSW Government is working toward building its $70 million commitment to develop hydrogen hubs in the Illawarra and Hunter regions."
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. My hero: the child who said the emperor 'isn't wearing anything at all'. We rely on you for news tips - so please, don't be shy.
